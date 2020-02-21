In just the first year of the program, Savannah girls swimming is returning home with a gold medal.

Savage freshman Mckenzie Kurre took first place in the Class 1 100-yard freestyle, finishing in 52.55 seconds to outpace the group.

She fended off Webster Groves senior Parker Hagemann, who swam a 52.69. They were the long two swimmers with a sub-53-second swim.

Four girls were seeded with faster times, through Kurre's 52.90 was the fastest in the prelims.

Kurre also came back with third place in the 200 freestyle with a time of 1:54.77. She had the second-fastest time in prelims behind the Class record holder, Incarnate Word's Ellie Wehrmann.

The Central relay team of Maliea Moore, Grace Tang, Isabella Flaska and Emma Brownfield compete for the 4x100 in Class 2, while Isabella Flaska qualified in the 50-meter freestyle.