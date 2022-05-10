SAVANNAH, Mo. — For the third time in as many years, Savannah boys tennis earned the opportunity to play for a district title.
And for the third time in as many years, the Savages seized that opportunity, beating conference foe Maryville 5-2 on Tuesday evening on their home courts to capture the Class 1 District 16 title.
“I’ve been a little on edge all week, because I knew Maryville had enough to compete and get to five,” Savannah coach Wakefield Hare said. “I am very thankful for this team and the champions that they are.”
Top-seeded Savannah (13-1) took down second-seeded Maryville (10-3) for a third time this season.
The Savages won each of the first two meetings 8-1, but Maryville’s No. 1 doubles team of sophomores Kason Teale and Jaxon Staples nabbed a win this time around to help the Spoofhounds avoid being down 3-0 before singles play started.
Hare isn’t worried about junior Evan Heftye and senior Matt Collier dropping that match, though, because they’ll get a chance to respond at sectionals in Odessa.
“Actually, (it) could be more beneficial,” Hare said. “Now, it’s like, all right, you’ve got two days to reflect on that. They’ll have a tough match against Pius on Friday.”
Savannah eventually won three of the four singles matches that were played before the Savages clinched another district crown.
Sophomore Cole Horton, Savannah’s top singles player, started singles with a 6-2, 6-0 win over Maryville senior Carson Kempf. Despite being one of the best players in Class 1, Horton — like with everybody else — had to fend off temperatures of 90-plus.
“I thought we did pretty well in this heat,” Horton said. “We all played really well, and it was just a great day for tennis.”
After a fourth-place finish in the state as a freshman, Horton is looking to get back to that very stage — and then some. But, at least for a moment, he’ll stop to relish on what he’s been able to accomplish up to this point.
“I feel, like, kind of great because I’ve never experienced that before,” Horton said. “Two years in a row? That’s kind of cool to me.”
Now, the Savannah will have two days off before making the 100-mile trek to Odessa for sectionals. There, they’ll look to have one of the best finishes to a season in program history.
“I love watching these guys play, so the fact that the future’s unclear and there’s some expectation … that’s a lot of fun,” Hare said. “It also makes my tummy turn, but it’s a lot of fun”
