LEBLOND HOLIDAY TOURNAMENT | Third Place Game -- Savannah boys 46, Bishop LeBlond 40 Savages secure third place finish at LeBlond Tournament By Jacob Meikel News-Press NOW Jake Meikel Author email Dec 29, 2022 Dec 29, 2022 Updated 27 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Bryce Stanley Savannah Savages senior Bryce Stanley looks to find an open teammate during Thursday’s third place game of the Bishop LeBlond Holiday Tournament in St. Joseph. Show more Show less Savannah Savages senior Bryce Stanley looks to find an open teammate during Thursday’s third place game of the Bishop LeBlond Holiday Tournament in St. Joseph. News-Press NOW Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Savannah Savages boys basketball claimed third place at the Bishop LeBlond Holiday Tournament on Thursday by defeating Bishop LeBlond 46-40.The Savages capped off a very productive last three days as a team, as they were able to secure their first and second wins of the season at the tournament.Alex Hopper, who saw his first bit of action of the season in the first game of the tournament against North Andrew on Tuesday, finished with a team-high 10 points,The Savages trailed LeBlond in the first quarter 12-10 but were able to retake the lead in the second quarter and hold strong the rest of the way.The third quarter saw Savannah tally 10 team fouls, allowing LeBlond to cut the Savages lead using the double bonus. Savannah would clean up the fouls in the fourth quarter.The Golden Eagles’ loss on Thursday is now their third loss in the last six games after starting their season off 4-1. Jacob Meikel can be reached at jacob.meikel@newspressnow.com.Follow him on Twitter @NPNowMeikel. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Foul Savage Savannah Sport Leblond Holiday Tournament Team Lead Basketball Fourth Quarter Jake Meikel Author email Follow Jake Meikel Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Top Videos Local News Government IRS delays $600 tax reporting rule for payment apps Local News Holiday Park wraps up its 41st year of spreading cheer Local News Family events planned for New Year's Eve in the area Social Services YWCA hopes to grow community outreach in new year More Local News → 0:34 Above Average & Above Freezing Dec 28, 2022 Trending Recipe Exchange
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.