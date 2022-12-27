Zayden Snapp

After seven games, the Savannah Savages boys basketball team finally secured a win after defeating North Andrew 53-40 in the first round of the Bishop LeBlond Holiday Tournament.

“Felt good to finally get one on the right side of the win-loss column,” Savannah head coach Jordan Richman said after the game. “I thought our kids played hard. We came out and put a big emphasis on just starting over.”

Jacob Meikel can be reached at jacob.meikel@newspressnow.com.

Follow him on Twitter @NPNowMeikel.

