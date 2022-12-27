After seven games, the Savannah Savages boys basketball team finally secured a win after defeating North Andrew 53-40 in the first round of the Bishop LeBlond Holiday Tournament.
“Felt good to finally get one on the right side of the win-loss column,” Savannah head coach Jordan Richman said after the game. “I thought our kids played hard. We came out and put a big emphasis on just starting over.”
North Andrew entered as a quality opponent for Savannah at a 4-1 record, but the Savage’s length on the inside and skill along the perimeter proved to be too much for the Cardinals down the stretch. 6’ 3” junior Ethan Snapp led the way in scoring for Savannah due to his presence in the paint. Snapp was one of 11 players to see the floor for the team, which was a pleasing sight for Richman who says the team is finally getting healthy.
“We had Alex Hopper play today, the first game of the year for him. That was a tremendous help. People are starting to get more comfortable with their roles. I think you saw today that we’ve played better than we’ve played with that comfort,” Richman said.
As Hopper made his return to the floor, the Savages look to get back another key player in senior Ethan Dudeck who is consider day-by-day to Richman. They’re hoping to get the 6” 4’ senior back on the floor this season.
Neither team saw a large chunk of their scoring from the three-point line as North Andrew made two threes the entire contest whereas Savannah made four. Savannah will move on to the semifinal round to face undefeated Plattsburg on Wednesday at 5:30 p.m. for a chance at the tournament championship on Thursday.
(0) comments
