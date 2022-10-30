Missouri Western football was able to fend off Missouri Southern 31-27 on Hall of Fame Day on Saturday at Spratt Stadium.
It was another productive day for the Western run game that normally includes the trio of Jared Scott, Brandon Hall and Reagan Jones, but it was the dual-threat back Jonas Bennett who stole the show as he totaled 128 yards on 21 carries on Saturday.
“It was a great team win. Our offensive line killed it obviously with 300 yards rushing,” said Bennett after the game.
In total, Western tallied 310 yards rushing. Head coach Matt Williamson and the coaching staff kept a ‘if it ain’t broke, don’t fix it’ mentality when it came to attacking the Missouri Southern defense.
After the Lions were able to score a touchdown with roughly eight minutes to play and cut the Griffon lead down to 27-31, it was the run game of the Griffs that was able to play keep-away.
The Griffons ran the final 7:57 off the clock, keeping Missouri Southern’s offense from touching the ball.
“It felt great. Those offensive coordinators, they like scoring quick and throwing the ball and stuff. I told Coach (Dave) Brown, do not throw the ball. We’re gonna just run it,” said Williamson. “Unless we have to throw it, we’re gonna run it right down their throat and our offensive line and our running backs and our offense just took the challenge. Our receivers were out there blocking and stuff too. We’re able to just punch it.”
Jared Scott had two rushing touchdowns for Western. The Western defense was not able to force any turnovers in the game but was able to hold strong enough to get the victory.
Southern notched 386 total yards of offense on the day and averaged 8.6 yards per play.
The victory on Hall of Fame Day improves Western’s record to 4-5 on the season as they have still two more games left on their schedule.
The Griffons will travel to Warrensburg next Saturday to play Central Missouri and then host Lincoln the following Saturday in the final game of the regular season.
