Missouri Western football was able to fend off Missouri Southern 31-27 on Hall of Fame Day on Saturday at Spratt Stadium.

It was another productive day for the Western run game that normally includes the trio of Jared Scott, Brandon Hall and Reagan Jones, but it was the dual-threat back Jonas Bennett who stole the show as he totaled 128 yards on 21 carries on Saturday.

