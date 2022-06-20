KANSAS CITY, Mo. — It's been a busy off-season for the Kansas City Chiefs, with many transactions being made to forge a new look offense.
While much of the talk in recent months has been focused on the new receiving core, including the additions of Marquez Valdes-Scantling and JuJu Smith-Schuster, the backfield has a new face, as well.
Former Tampa Bay Buccaneer running back, and former Super Bowl champion Ronald Jones, just finished up his four-year, $7.07 million contract with the Bucs, who did not have enough cap space to bring back the five-year running back.
This led Jones to sign a one-year, $1.5 million deal with the Chiefs in March.
“I just thought they were the most Super Bowl ready team now. You know, to get back there, you know, get my second ring, that played a big factor too,” Jones said. “Obviously the quarterback, the system, the coaches, the running backs, the type of scheme.”
Last season, Jones rushed for 428 yards, with four touchdowns. While limited, Jones has shown the skillset to be dangerous when lined out wide. He’s expecting to get increased opportunities with his time in Kansas City.
“Coach has me lining out wide, things like that. Just things that they do on the offense,” Jones said. “In order to get on the field, I’m going to have to do some of that work. That would be cool too, I’m always down for that.”
Jones has not only been working on catching that ball, but also pass protection. He’s been focused on the new pass protection concepts, and knows he has a huge job in protecting Patrick Mahomes.
As for the skillsets Jones has already fine-tuned, he thinks they’ll translate well when the season officially begins in September.
“I think they’re going to translate well, you know, a lot of similarities to what I’ve done in the past, down in Tampa,” Jones said. “Just coordinating it, and getting the rest of the playbook down before I go out there for the season.”
The last time the Buccaneers and Chiefs met up for a contest was back in 2021 for Super Bowl LV. During this contest, millions of people saw the battle of two future hall-of-fame quarterbacks. For Jones, there’s one thing he’s seen comparable between the two.
“Just like that command, that presence of the offense,” Jones said.
Jones had spent some time down in Texas with the team, including Mahomes. Jones saw the workout as beneficial, as Mahomes got to see his speed on routes and his timing.
Jones will join the likes of third year back Clyde Edwards-Helaire and recently re-signed 30-year-old Jerick McKinnon.
Last season, the Chiefs had three backs that took at least 50 carries in the regular season. These included Darrel Williams (144), Edwards-Helaire (119), and Derrick Gore (51).
Seeing how the Chiefs are no strangers to using multiple backs heavily, Jones knows the importance of his role and his teammates’.
“Well, it's a long season. You know, pre-season included, could go like 24 games. It's going to take more than just one guy,” Jones said. “You know, I think that's what I’ve been looking forward to. Yeah, a 1-2-3 punch, if you will.
