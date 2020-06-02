The Kansas City Chiefs will join all other NFL teams in hosting their summer training camps at their local facilities, according to multiple reports.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the NFL is directing all teams to hold camps at their own practice facilities.

Schefter added that the NFL and NFL Player's Association wanted to limit traveling and have teams conduct camp at one location.

Here’s why all teams will be home for training camp: the NFL and NFLPA wanted to limit the need for travel and also limit the risk of maintaining two facilities. They wanted the focus all on one. Last year 10 teams had camp away from facility; this year, none. https://t.co/JtYuvbieHd — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) June 2, 2020

The team and Missouri Western State University recently signed a new agreement extending the relationship between the University and the Chiefs.

The team had signed a three-year deal with Missouri Western.

"We have been in active discussions with the Chiefs in planning for Training Camp to return to MSWU this summer," Missouri Western Director of Athletics Dr. Josh Looney said. "We're awaiting confirmation of any new NFL policy."

Kansas City has held training camp on the campus of Missouri Western since 2010.

The last time the Chiefs held training camp in the Kansas City metro was 1990. The team trained at William Jewell College in Liberty from 1963 to 1990.

It's currently unclear how this will affect the public.