No one caught fire in Missouri 8-man football quite like Bishop LeBlond did in 2022, and the Golden Eagles strive for the same success in 2023 despite having graduated key players.
A gauntlet of competition to kick off last season had the Golden Eagles off to a 2-3 start. Each of the three losses came from teams who tallied at least nine wins during the season, including the eventual champion North Andrew Cardinals. After the less than ideal start, LeBlond not only took advantage of inferior competition, but used it as a momentum builder for the state playoffs. The team would go on to capture second place in the state playoffs, but it’s a whole new season with players stepping into new roles.
Sophomore quarterback Cooper Tabor will step in for graduated All-State quarterback and linebacker Landon Gardner. Tabor steps in as the leader of the offense feeling the team is better up front, which is going to make his job a little easier.
“I’m feeling good. It really comes down to what the team is gonna do this season, how far we can make it and what we’ll do in the postseason,” Tabor said during the team’s scrimmage on Saturday.
Sitting behind a player of Gardner’s caliber could prove to be beneficial for a player like Tabor, especially as he takes over as an underclassman.
“He’s just a leader,” Tabor said. “He was doing everything, just the star of the show.”
On the receiving end of many of Gardner’s touchdowns last season was Jake Korell, another senior and All-State player the program said goodbye to. Despite that, the firepower from the rather young roster this season will at the very least come from team chemistry.
“We’re just a lot closer, we’re all like good buddies, we just hang out outside of school too. We’re more as a family than we’ve ever been,” said junior Carson Staggs. “We are all really close to each other, so I think that will really help us in the long run and we’ll just be a lot better this season just because of how close we are.”
The Golden Eagles will have to wait until week three of the season to play on their home field. They’ll open up their season against North Shelby on the road on Aug. 25th and follow that up with a trip to face Schuyler County on Sep. 2.
