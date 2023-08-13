Cooper Tabor

No one caught fire in Missouri 8-man football quite like Bishop LeBlond did in 2022, and the Golden Eagles strive for the same success in 2023 despite having graduated key players.

A gauntlet of competition to kick off last season had the Golden Eagles off to a 2-3 start. Each of the three losses came from teams who tallied at least nine wins during the season, including the eventual champion North Andrew Cardinals. After the less than ideal start, LeBlond not only took advantage of inferior competition, but used it as a momentum builder for the state playoffs. The team would go on to capture second place in the state playoffs, but it’s a whole new season with players stepping into new roles.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.