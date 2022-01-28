Travis Kelce subscribes to at least some notion of triskaidekaphobia: Superstition of the No. 13.
“My brother (Eagles center Jason Kelce) wore number 13 growing up in hockey and lacrosse and baseball,” the Chiefs tight end said. “He was always beating up on me. That’s the only negative thought that I have on the number 13.”
There’s an even more specific fear of Friday the 13th. Recognition of the lore surrounding the number dates back thousands of years ago, though it’s still prevalent today. Hotels, airports and hospitals avoid using the number on rooms or floors.
In Kansas City — thanks to the quick work of the Chiefs offense in a 13-second drive resulting in a game-tying field goal and overtime win against the Bills — those legends just might be history.
“This past weekend kind of brought some light to it for the first time,” Kelce said.
When Patrick Mahomes first snapped the ball, the Chiefs needed to get more than 30 yards for Harrison Butker to have a reasonable chance at a makeable field goal. And so the Grim Reaper was born, as noted by Chiefs coach Andy Reid last week, thanks to completions for Tyreek Hill and Kelce that gave Harrison Butker, who wears No. 7, an attempt under 50 yards.
Reid never was too superstitious about 13, anyway.
“I haven’t got to that point. I played baseball, too, which I know that’s an amazing thing to not be superstitious having been a baseball player,” Reid said with a laugh. “That’s why I wasn’t a good baseball player,” he added, throwing in a grin.
A baseball man himself, Mahomes loved 13 because of a favorite player of his.
“I actually was number 13 when I was little. When my dad played on the Rangers and I was an Alex Rodriguez fan and then he went to the Yankees and he had number 13,” Mahomes said.
But the execution in the final 13 seconds wasn’t due to luck on the side of the Chiefs or unluckiness by the Bills defense. The moment was self-made by weekly meetings run by offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy throughout the preseason and regular season preparing for scenarios as such.
The aftermath of the AFC Divisional Round game saw Reid praise his O.C. for the team’s last-second strategies and situational awareness. Tyreek Hill said the Chiefs practice plays in the two-minute drill, or less, that can get them into field goal range.
“On Fridays, hearing him say those words, you never know when those situations are going to come up — and those meetings are boring,” Hill said. “Everything just worked out perfectly, exactly how it was supposed to work out.”
At his own 25-yard line, Mahomes threw a quick pass to his left to Hill, and Kelce and Mecole Hardman served as blockers against soft coverage for a 19-yard gain. Kelce then used an impromptu route to exploit the seam for a 25-yard gain.
“When you’re a little kid and you’re acting like Michael Jordan with three seconds left on the clock, you naturally start to count in your head,” Kelce said. “You start to understand how many seconds you’ve really got. From there, it was just making sure I made the catch, got down and called timeout.”
Hardman, who equated the emotions of the final two minutes and overtime to a roller coaster at Universal Studios, The Hulk, also offered up his opinion of the tediousness, and effectiveness, of the Friday meetings.
“It’s like a baby, when you have to change a baby’s diaper every day, and it’s the type of things where you’re like, ‘Man, I’m tired of doing this. When can they get older and be potty trained?’” Hardman said. “EB does it because he knows those kind of situations are going to come up. I think he hounded it on us so much that it’s like second nature to us.”
So if the Chiefs need another last-second drive in Sunday’s AFC Championship against the Bengals, they have an experience to draw back on — whether it’s two minutes or 13 seconds — that won’t scare them.
“When we get in those situations,” Hardman said, “it’s nothing new to us.”
