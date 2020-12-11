MARYVILLE, Mo. — The Platte Valley girls shocked Maryville on their own court thanks to a team defensive effort and effective perimeter shooting, beating the Spoofhounds 53-50 on Friday at the Hound Pound to remain undefeated on the season.

The Spoofhounds got a meager head start to kick things off, starting with a 10-9 lead after one quarter before being stifled in the second for their worst period of the game, collecting just seven points.

Meanwhile, the shooting performance of the Eagles started to heat up. They knocked down three shots from the trey in the second quarter en route to taking a 24-17 lead at the half.

Platte Valley freshman Brylie Angle said the team entered this game with a particularly focused mindset.

“Going into the game, this was a team we wanted to beat. We knew this was going to be one of our hardest games of the season so we were all super pumped going in,” Angle said. “We were all scoring well, and working good together. It was awesome.”

Maryville (3-1) coach Quentin Albrecht took notice of the elevated energy level from Platte Valley (5-0).

“I compare this to our Benton game, we got on them off the bat and got them back on their heels. I think (Platte Valley) did that to us tonight,” he said. “They came out highly motivated, and playing really hard, and we just had a hard time in the first half especially keeping our composure.”

The Eagles maintained this lead throughout the game, with the Spoofhounds occasionally going on a scoring streak to bring the game within a score before Platte Valley was able to stifle the rally with a run of their own.

Junior forward Jaclyn Pappert led the Eagles with 13 points, adding an uncharacteristic three buckets from beyond the arc.

Maryville senior Serena Sundell scored at an impressive clip as well. On a night where she was honored as Maryville’s all-time leading scorer across both the boys and girls programs, she scored 31 points. 24 of those points came in the second half.

Late in the game, Maryville switched to a high pressure defense, something the Eagles struggled with. After a few turnovers by Platte Valley led to quick scores for Sundell, the Spoofhounds trailed by just two points with 20 seconds left.

Thankfully for the Eagles, Angle was up to the task. The team adapted to the press and she put a wide open layup through the net, taking a four point lead that Maryville couldn’t overcome.

Platte Valley coach Tyler Pedersen takes the late game dramatics as proof that even his team has plenty they need to work on.

“It shows a lot that we were able to break that press and extend the lead to a two possession ball game,” Pedersen said. “But that’s something that shows me there’s things we can work on and improve. Going against the press, nobody has pressed us to this point.”

The Eagles will travel to Burlington Junction to take on West Nodaway next Tuesday, while on that same day Maryville will continue against another quality opponent as they face off against Mid-Buchanan in Faucett.

Maryville boys 46, Platte Valley 31

The Spoofhounds boys got to right their wrongs from a week ago in the Savannah tournament, coming away with a convincing win over Platte Valley (0-2).

Sophomore Caden Stoecklein helped Maryville (1-1) climb out to an early lead with a seven-point first quarter. The Spoofhounds took a 16-10 lead after one and a 27-14 lead at the half as the Eagles struggled to connect from range and failing throughout the game when challenging towering senior forward Marc Gustafson at the rim.

Not to be easily beaten, Platte Valley roared back with a 17-4 third period to bring their deficit to just five points, with five different players scoring in the quarter.

Maryville rectified their errors though, and regained their energy from the first quarter to pound the boards and take the game out of reach by the final buzzer.