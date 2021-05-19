Platte Valley allowed just one hit and mustered up just enough offense to outlast Northeast Nodaway 2-0 in Wednesday's Class 1 District 16 Championship in Guilford, Missouri.

Memphis Bliley started the game for Platte Valley, lasting 6.1 innings, allowing one hit while striking out eight.

Wyatt Miller closed out the game by recording the final two outs to earn the save.

Platte Valley struck first in the bottom of the third when two errors and a fielder's choice allowed Carter Luke to score on a Trevor McQueen ground out.

Northeast Nodaway found its first sign of life in the ensuing inning after a walk and single by Lane Dack to put runners on the corners before back-to-back strikeouts from Bliley.

Platte Valley's only two hits came in the fifth on a single from Trevor Weir and a bunt by Luke. Weir eventually scored on an error by the catcher.

Northeast Nodaway put two runners on base in each of the last two innings from walks or errors but never advanced past second base.