After leading Northwest Missouri State to the program's fourth national title in the past five full seasons, Ben McCollum has been selected as the 2022 NABC Division II Coach of the Year.
McCollum has won the award for the fourth-straight season and for the fifth time in his career.
Northwest Missouri State finished the season 34-5 overall and shared the MIAA regular season championship with a 18-4 league record. The Bearcats went on to win the MIAA Tournament title before rolling through the NCAA Division II Men's Basketball Championship. McCollum has led Northwest to 17 straight NCAA Tournament victories. McCollum has a 29-5 all-time record in the NCAA Tournament.
Northwest defeated Augusta 67-58 in the national championship game after winning each of its prior five NCAA Tournament contests by double digits.
For the season, the Bearcats outscored their opponents by an average of 14.6 points per game and shot 50.1% from the field, 79.2% from the free throw line and 39.4% from three-point land. Northwest ranked No. 4 in the nation in scoring defense by allowing 61.5 points per game. Northwest went 32-1 when allowing 74 points or less this season.
McCollum completed his 13th season at the helm of the Bearcat men's basketball program. He has compiled a career coaching record of 334-83 (80.1 winning percentage). McCollum has guided the Bearcats to nine consecutive NCAA Tournament appearances (10 overall). Northwest has reached the Central Region final in seven of the last nine seasons. He has led Northwest to 11 consecutive 20-win seasons - the longest active streak among NCAA Division II programs. McCollum has led Northwest to four of the program's six 30-win seasons.
