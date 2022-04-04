Trevor Hudgins has been named the top player in all of small college basketball, winning the 2022 Bevo Francis Award on Monday.
The award, presented by Small College Basketball, is given annually to the top player in all levels below Division I. It's Hudgins' first time winning the award after claiming three MIAA Player of the Year honors and back-to-back NABC Division II National Player of the Year accolades.
The Northwest Missouri State junior point guard, who played his last game when Northwest won its third-straight national championship last month, was named a finalist Friday.
Former Northwest guard Justin Pitts previously won the award in 2017.
The Manhattan, Kansas, native had the best season of his career, averaging 23 points and 4.3 assists per game. He scored a Northwest single-season record 897 points, the most in all of the NCAA this year. His 168 3-pointers are a Division II record.
Hudgins helped guide the Bearcats to their ninth consecutive MIAA regular season crown and a record-breaking third straight national championship. Northwest is the first Division II program to pull off the three-peat, with the 2020 postseason postseason canceled by COVID-19.
Hudgins finished his Northwest career with a record of 131-8 and 17-0 in the postseason.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.