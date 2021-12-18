MARYVILLE, Mo. — The Missouri Western women possessed the ball twice in the final 16 seconds with an opportunity to tie or win on the road Saturday at Northwest Missouri State.
The first saw a delayed pass into the paint to sophomore Trinity Knapp which was off the mark. Two made free throws by sophomore Paityn Rau gave the Griffons the ball back with two seconds remaining with a three-point deficit.
Graduate transfer Jaelyn Haggard, playing in her first game at Bearcat Arena as a Griffon, got off a contested shot, but to no avail as Northwest earned a 49-46 win to hand the Griffons their first loss.
Western (9-1, 4-1 MIAA), which came into the came averaging 80 points per game, hadn’t scored fewer than 68 points this season. But the MIAA’s top defense in Northwest (9-2, 4-1) proved up to the challenge.
“It was part of our scout. We know they like to push it. We can run and can play fast, but one of our strengths is getting in sets, screens, getting switches and matchups we want,” Northwest sophomore Jayna Green said. “It would’ve been a different game if it had been fast, but we like to make them work to score. If our defense is set and ready to go, it’s hard to score on us.”
Controlling the pace benefitting the Bearcats as the Griffons were held to just 16 points in the paint and didn’t score in the fastbreak. The Bearcats outscored the Griffons 11-2 off turnovers and won the battle for offensive rebounds 11-5, all areas the Griffons have thrived in.
“Before the game, that was a big emphasis — to push the ball on offense regardless what the pace of their offense was,” said Western sophomore Trinity Knapp, who scored a game-high 15 points with six rebounds. “It’s frustrating, but when we got steals and had opportunities to capitalize on them, we just weren’t able to score. Usually in games we do. It was just a lack of finishing today.”
The Griffons found an early rhythm with a 9-2 lead, and Western led 9-7 after the first. The Griffons led 17-14 before the Bearcats closed the half on a 9-3 run over the final three minutes, getting 3-pointers from Evelyn Vazquez and Jillian Fleming before one final triple from Molly Hartnett to beat the shot clock in the final 10 seconds for a 23-20 halftime lead.
The teams traded buckets through the third quarter, but it was two late 3-pointers by freshman Peyton Kelderman that pushed the Bearcats ahead 37-34 going to the final quarter.
The Griffons made just two shots in the final quarter, both coming from Knapp. Senior Corbyn Cunningham and junior Connie Clarke, the Griffons’ primary scorers in the paint, were held to a combined 3 of 16 for 14 points. Clarke finished with seven points and 11 rebounds, while Cunningham scored just seven points with six boards. Sophomore Brionna Budgetts was also held to three points.
“They’re long and physical and bothered us some at the rim. I don’t think our post players did a good job attacking around,” Western coach Candi Whitaker said. “They guarded us. We just didn’t wanna get to those second and third (options). Our focus wasn’t good coming out of halftime and out of timeouts executing what we drew up.”
Northwest was led by Kelderman’s nine points while Green finished with six points, 10 rebounds and four blocks. Northwest shot just 25.8% from the field and 24.1% from 3, but limiting the Griffons proved enough for a statement victory.
“It’s a huge win for us,” Northwest coach Austin Meyer said. “That’s a really good team. To be able to win a game against a team like then when you shoot 25% is pretty unbelievable. I think it just shows our kids and they’re buy-in, defensively.”
