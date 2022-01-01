The Northwest Missouri State women got their 10th victory of the season Saturday at Bearcat Arena, as they defeated Missouri Southern, 61-51.
The win is the Bearcats’ third in a row and fifth in MIAA play.
Northwest was led by senior Mallory McConkey, who scored a game-high 23 points in the victory.
A first quarter run was the difference for the Bearcats. After being tied at 7 midway through the first quarter, Northwest went on a 12-2 run to finish the quarter, carrying a 19-9 lead to the second. McConkey scored nine of the Bearcats’ 19 points in the opening frame.
The Bearcats didn’t give up the lead after the first quarter, getting up by as much as 16 in the second quarter. The Bearcats carried an 11-point lead into the half.
The Lions were able to cut the deficit to five in the third quarter, but the Bearcats remained on top throughout the second half.
The Bearcat women now sit at 10-2 on the season. With the win, the Bearcats reach the 10-win mark for just the second time over the last eight seasons.
Northwest will return to the court Monday, as they host Pittsburg State at Bearcat Arena.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.