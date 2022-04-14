The Northwest Missouri State women's and men's tennis teams earned spots in this week's NCAA Division II tennis regional rankings, as did the Missouri Western women.
The Bearcat men came in at No. 3 in the Central Region rankings. The top four men's teams will qualify for the NCAA Central Region Tournament.
The Griffon women are ranked No. 4 while Northwest is ranked No. 5 in the Central Region. The top six women's teams will earn spots in the NCAA Central Region Tournament.
The Northwest men moved up 14 spots to No. 18 in the latest ITA NCAA Division II men's tennis rankings, while the Bearcat women dipped to No. 47 in the ITA NCAA Division II women's tennis rankings, while the Griffons rose four spots to No. 53.
On the men's side, Andrea Zamurri is ranked No. 9 in singles. Franco Oliva is ranked No. 25 in singles.
The doubles pairing of Fillippo Piranomonte and Zamurri are ranked No. 30.
Vera Alenicheva is ranked No. 64 in the women's singles rankings. Her doubles pairing with Tessa Kwakernaak is ranked 40th.
