Missouri Western women's tennis rolled Newman in the quarterfinals of the MIAA Tournament to advance to the semifinals Saturday in Edmond, Oklahoma.
Missouri Western started their 4-0 victory strong with a convincing doubles point sweep.
The No. 1 team of Anya Chavez and Isabella MacGibbon won 6-0 while the No. 3 team of Ioanna Lathouri and Anaís Peralta Criado also won 6-0.
The third-seeded Griffons' (16-4, 6-2 MIAA) only set loss of the day occurred in No. 1 singles when Chavez went ahead of Dana Issabayeva 6-2, 4-6, 3-0. Chavez's match didn't officially finish since MWSU clinched the match with early wins in No. 2, No. 5, and No. 6 singles.
Missouri Western awaits a rematch with No. 2 Washburn at 10 a.m. Saturday. The Ichabods beat the Griffons 5-2 on April 12.
The No. 4 Bearcats knocked off No. 5 Nebraska-Kearney with a 4-0 victory themselves.
Northwest's No. 2 duo of Vera Alenicheva and Tessa Kwakernaak scored a 6-3 win, and th Bearcats secured the doubles' point with a thrilling 8-6 tiebreaker triumph at No. 3 doubles.
Northwest faced a stiff challenge in singles' action but was able to tally three wins to earn the dual triumph. Angelo per Moreno earned Northwest's first win at No. 6 singles with a 6-1, 6-1 win. Northwest's Julia Aliseda posted a 6-4, 6-4 win at No. 3 singles.
Northwest's Carolina Lima De Oliveira closed out the dual win with a 7-6 (8-6), 6-4 win at No. 5 singles.
Northwest and No. 1 UCO will also square off Saturday morning.
