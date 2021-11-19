Northwest Missouri State took a two-set lead over Washburn and was able to fend off a rally, downing the Ichabods in four sets Friday night in Warrensburg, Missouri, to advance to the MIAA Tournament Championship.
The second-seeded Bearcats (26-4) will meet No. 1 Central Missouri at 7 p.m. Saturday. Friday’s win was the fifth over a top-10 opponent in the AVCA rankings this season by the Bearcats.
Northwest won by set scores of 28-26, 25-18, 18-25 and 25-20. Northwest recorded its third victory this season over third-seeded Washburn (26-5 overall). Northwest has defeated Washburn this season when the Ichabods have been ranked No. 1, No. 2 and No. 5 in the AVCA Top 25 poll.
Northwest built a 22-16 lead and appeared ready to close out the set. However, Washburn rallied with an 8-1 run to take a 24-23 lead and had a set point. Northwest regrouped and was able to eventually close out the set.
The Bearcats breezed in the second set to a 25-18 triumph to take a 2-0 lead in the match behind three aces.
Washburn battled back with a 25-18 win of its own in the third set. Washburn built a 15-8 lead and kept Northwest at bay.
Washburn came back to level the fourth set at 16-16. A trio of service aces from Kristen Ford pushed the Bearcats to the brink of a win. A Rachel Sturdevant kill gave the Bearcats a match point at 24-19.
Junior Hannah Koechl eclipsed the 1,000 career dig mark in the match. Northwest has won seven-straight matches.
Northwest will be looking for the program’s first MIAA tourney title, while Central Missouri is aiming for its third.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.