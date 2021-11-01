Northwest Missouri State football (7-1) moved up to No. 4 in the latest set of regional NCAA Division II Super Region III.
The Bearcats, also up from No. 8 to No. 6 in the AFCA Top 25, moved up following Saturday's 66-13 win against Nebraska-Kearney. The Lopers entered Bearcat Stadium ranked 17th in the nation and No. 7 in the region and dropped to No. 25 and No. 8 in the latest rankings.
Washburn remains 10th in the regional ranks and is receiving votes in the Top 25, along with Pittsburg State.
