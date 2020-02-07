Northwest Missouri State 4, Concordia-St. Paul 2

The Northwest Missouri State softball team started off its 2020 season with a pair of wins Friday in Mankato, Minnesota, opening with a 4-2 win over Concordia-St. Paul.

Concordia-St. Paul (0-1) grabbed an early 2-0 lead on the Bearcats in the bottom of the second inning.

The Bearcats rallied in the top of the fifth by scoring four runs. Olivia Daugherty started it off with an RBI allowing Abby Nolte to score. Shortly after, Kaitlyn Weis hit a double to right field bringing in Daugherty and Lafayette grad Jacee Winn to the plate. Next at-bat, Erin Keeney grounded out to second base, which allowed Sydne Brashear to score pushing the Bearcat lead to 4-2.

Northwest held off Concordia-St. Paul 4-2 and claimed its first victory of the season on the road.

Rachel Smith (1-0) tossed a complete game allowing four hits and two runs, striking out two.

Northwest 4, Minnesota State 3

The Bearcats built used two runs in the top of the sixth to build a three-run lead and fended off the host Mavericks, winning 4-3 for a 2-0 start to the season.

Northwest (2-0) opened the game with Daugherty reaching on a throwing error, coming in to score on a single by Sydne Brashear. Mankato (0-1) responded with a run in the bottom of the first.

Weis came in to give the Bearcats a 2-1 lead on a groundout in the fourth.

Erin Keeney extended the lead on a Madison Friest double, and Karlin Allen added Northwest's final run on a fly-out by Nolte in the sixth.

The Mavericks rallied for two runs in the bottom of the frame, though the Bearcats got out of the jam with a strikeout and a bases-loaded ground out.

Breck Dickey (1-0) allowed seven hits and three runs in five innings for the win, while Weis struck out three in two innings for the save.

The Bearcats will face Lewis at 10 a.m. Saturday before another 3 p.m. matchup against Minnesota State.