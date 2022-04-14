The Northwest Missouri State men’s basketball team will host a national championship celebration Sunday, April 24.
The event will take place from 4 to 6 p.m. inside Bearcat Arena in Maryville, Missouri.
This free event will give fans the opportunity to interact with members of the 2022 NCAA Division II National Championship team and coaching staff, which includes four-time champion coach Ben McCollum and NABC Division II Player of the Year Trevor Hudgins. The team will be available to sign autographs for approximately two hours.
Fans will receive Northwest’s exclusive Bearcat men’s basketball 2022 national championship poster. Fans will be able to have the poster and one other item signed.
The 2022 NCAA Division II National Championship trophy also will be on display for fans to take pictures with.
