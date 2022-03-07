MARYVILLE, Mo. — Austin Meyer walked off the court at the MIAA Tournament on Friday with his head held high and with a smile on his face.
Over the preceding minutes in the quarterfinal round, his Northwest Missouri State women’s basketball team showed the fight it has all year, battling back from a 19-point deficit to get within one score in the final minutes against NCAA Tournament qualifier Nebraska-Kearney.
It’s part of where he saw his team make its biggest leap in Year 4, which ended with a 17-12 record.
“We’ve been focused on the culture overall from Day 1, just being a lot more competitive. We were in a lot of close games, win or lose, against good teams,” Meyer said. “To have a winning record in this league is good. It’s not where we want to be eventually, but it’s definitely a step.”
The Bearcats finished with the second-best defense in conference games, holding teams to 58.1 points on a league-best 27.1% from 3-point range.
They also scored just 60 points per game and won games by an average of just two points. With a team that saw freshmen and sophomores play 90% of the minutes, Meyer hopes the team’s evolution comes with more reps and time.
“We’ve gotta get better offensively, find more ways to score. Hopefully some of that comes with experience and our kids playing together longer,” Meyer said. “It’s gonna be a lot of competition throughout the summer and see where everybody ends up.”
It’s also a promising situation for Central senior Ella Moody to walk into. In the midst of likely a second-straight Class 6 all-state campaign for the district champion Indians, Meyer has watched his signee throughout her season and plans to be on hand for her quarterfinal Saturday. Once she makes the move to Maryville in the summer, Meyer sees Moody as someone ready to battle to get on the court.
“A lot of it is seeing when she gets here, throw her in the mix and start competing. She’s a strong kid, can get to the basket and finish,” Meyer said. “She can defend, rebound, she’s tough, sticks her nose in. She’s got a chance to be a really good player.”
The Bearcats beat two teams in the regional this year in Missouri Western and Missouri Southern, going 2-7 with four single-digit losses between them, Fort Hays and UNK.
Men’s hoops prepare
for ‘absurd’ region
As is true with all Division II postseasons, Northwest men’s hoops embarks on a trip to defending the title beginning with a regional. Northwest’s just happens to likely be in the toughest.
The Central Region has produced the champion or runner-up in six of the last seven tournaments, including three titles from the Bearcats and one each from Augustana, this year’s host, and Central Missouri. Northern State finished as the 2018 runner-up.
“From a Division II perspective, I don’t know how to do it. We need to not regionalize so much,” McCollum said. “Something has to be adjusted somehow, someway. I don’t know if the regular season champion needs to be an automatic bid.”
Because of regionalization, a team with a resume like Fort Hays State was left out despite finishing one game back of the MIAA regular season title. According to Massey Ratings, Hays is one of five MIAA teams in the top 21 in the nation, but an unexpected automatic bid to NSIC Tournament champion Minnesota State Moorhead meant knocking a team out.
“The depth of this region is absurd. That’s why regionalization is difficult. There’s probably four, five, six, seven teams that could go in 90% of the regions and be pretty good, a top seed,” McCollum said. “I don’t know what to do, but I know the current formula doesn’t allow the best teams to be there consistently.”
The No. 3 seed Bearcats face No. 6 Moorhead at noon Friday in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.
Odds and ends
Northwest baseball coach Darin Loe earned his 700th career win Saturday in a 6-3 result against Missouri Southern. He’s the 24th active D-II coach with 700 wins. … Northwest was named the MIAA Women’s Indoor Track and Field Coaching Staff of the Year after earning the top scorer, six All-MIAA performers and two All-MIAA relays. Brandon Masters had five individuals and one relay qualify for this weekend’s national championships on the women’s side, and Blake Morgan will join them in Pittsburg, Kansas.
