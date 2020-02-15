The No. 1-ranked Northwest men’s basketball team ended its two-game road trip with a 95-60 win over Pittsburg State Saturday afternoon at John Lance Arena in Pittsburg, Kansas.

The win brings the Bearcats to a record of 24-1 and 14-1 in the MIAA, leaving them two games above second-place Missouri Southern in the conference. Northwest has won 16 consecutive games since the Dec. 7 loss to Central Missouri and needs one win in its last four to clinch a seventh straight MIAA title.

Sophomore guard Trevor Hudgins scored a game-high 28 points while shooting 11-for-13. Those numbers included a shooting mirage of 5-for-6 from beyond the arc.

Coming off of the bench, senior forward Tyler Dougherty scored a season-high 14 points and seven rebounds in 21 minutes.

In addition to the efforts of Hudgins and Dougherty, junior forward Ryan Hawkins continued his hot streak by recording 23 points with nine rebounds.

Northwest struggled to stop the Gorillas early, but in the 10 minutes prior to halftime, the Bearcats outscored the Gorillas 28-9.

The run was started with a 3-pointers from Hudgins and it was one that continued for the remainder of the contest. His hot hand was one that extended to the rest of the Bearcats, who — collectively — shot 62% from the field and 47% from deep.

The men will be back in action at 7:30 p.m. Thursday in a rematch with Missouri Southern in Maryville, Missouri.

Pittsburg State women 60, Northwest 54

The Northwest women’s basketball team lost its second game of the road trip, falling to the Gorillas 60-54.

Northwest struggled shooting on the day, having a mark of 33% from the field and 23% from deep.

Junior guard Mallory McConkey scored a new career-high 27 points and added nine rebounds to go with it. She was the lone Bearcat to score in double figures against Pitt.

The loss leaves Northwest sitting at ninth in the MIAA standings and clinches a trip to the conference tournament at Municipal Auditorium in Kansas City, Missouri, with one more win.

The women will be back in action at 5:30 p.m. Thursday against Missouri Southern in Maryville, Missouri.