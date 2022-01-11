The Northwest men received three first-place votes and remain No. 2 in the latest NABC polls released Tuesday.
The Bearcats (13-1, 6-0 MIAA) didn't play last week due to COVID-19 protocols within their program, but they're scheduled to travel to Fort Hays State for a 5:30 p.m. doubleheader on Wednesday. Northwest returns home to face Nebraska-Kearney on Saturday.
The Missouri Western women (12-1, 6-1 MIAA) moved up two spots to No. 22 in the WBCA rankings. The Griffons also didn't play last week due to COVID-19 protocols within the programs at Emporia State and Washburn.
Western has a chance to fly up the polls this week. The Griffons host 16th-ranked Nebraska-Kearney (12-2, 7-1) at 5:30 p.m. Thursday and No. 2 Fort Hays State (13-1, 7-1) at 1:30 p.m. Saturday. Along with the Northwest women, the four programs facing off this week are the lone one-loss teams in MIAA play. Every other program has at least three losses.
