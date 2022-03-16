Northwest Missouri State will be the No. 5 seed at next week’s NCAA Division II Men’s Elite Eight.
The Bearcats’ journey to a third-straight national championship and fourth overall will begin at noon Tuesday, March 22, against fourth-seeded Bentley (Mass.). The Falcons (25-4) hosted and won the East Regional. It will be the first meeting between the programs when the face off at the Ford Center in Evansville, Indiana.
The Central Region champion Bearcats, who also won the MIAA Tournament and a share of the regular season title, enter the Elite Eight with a record of 31-5.
The Bearcats won the 2019 national championship as the No. 1 seed and were victorious in 2017 and ‘21 as the No. 2 seed.
The winner will advance to face No. 1 Nova Southeastern (Fla.), which is 31-0, or No. 8 Black Hills State (S.D.).
The other semifinals include No. 2 Indiana (Pa.) vs. No. 7 Hillsdale (Mich.) and No. 3 Augusta (Ga.) vs. No. 6 Chico State (Calif.).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.