The Northwest Missouri State men dropped three spots to No. 5 in this week's NABC Top 25 Coaches Poll.
The Bearcats (17-2, 10-1 MIAA) lost their first MIAA game of the year at then-No. 18 Central Oklahoma (16-2, 11-1) last Thursday. The Bronchos have since rose to No. 9 in the nation.
The Missouri Western women, previously ranked No. 22 two weeks ago, reappear in the WBCA Top 25 at No. 25. The Griffons (14-3, 8-3) lost back-to-back games against top-25 teams in Fort Hays State and Nebraska-Kearney before rebounding with two wins last week.
Western travels to Central Missouri in a battle of two teams tied for second with three losses at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday before hosting Lincoln on Saturday.
The Bearcats host Lincoln on Thursday and UCM on Saturday.
