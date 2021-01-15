The No. 3-ranked Northwest Missouri State men will try to make it three wins in a row against a red-hot Nebraska-Kearney squad.

Since starting 1-5, the Lopers have won 3 of 4 games, including a 75-67 win against No. 16 Missouri Western on Thursday. The Lopers made 11 second-half 3-pointers and kept Western to its lowest point total of the year, continuing a trend of not allowing teams to score 80 points.

Saturday will be a test of a new level with Northwest coming off a nail biter at Fort Hays State. Northwest led by one score in the closing minutes before pulling away, not allowing a Fort Hays field goal for the final 5:51.

Trevor Hudgins, the leading scorer in the MIAA, scored 29 points to lead the nation’s most efficient offense.

While Hudgins is averaging 21 points, and Ryan Hawkins is adding 18.6 per night, UNK’s Austin Luger and Jake Walker each average better than 15 points per game to rank in the top 11 in the MIAA.

Tip is set for 4 p.m. Saturday.

Northwest women (3-4) at Nebraska-Kearney (9-0)

After playing just two games in a month, Northwest is rewarded with its second game in two days. However, it comes against the MIAA’s only unbeaten team in UNK at 2 p.m. Saturday.

While Kearney doesn’t have anybody who lights up the stat sheet, they hold the MIAA’s top defense by allowing just 48.3 points per game. They are winning games by a league-high margin of 14.7 points. UNK also leads the MIAA in field-goal percentage defense and rebounding.

Missouri Western women (2-7) at Fort Hays State (7-2)

The Griffons will try to end a six-game skid against the second-place Tigers at 2 p.m. Saturday in Hays, Kansas.

Fort Hays State enters the contest No. 1 in the MIAA in scoring at 75 points per game, led by Jaden Hobbs’ 16.2 points per game, who also leads the MIAA in 3-point shooting and assist-to-turnover ratio. Whitney Randall adds 15.7 points per game herself.

While Western has improved defensively, allowing an averaging of 60 points while creating turnovers the past two games, the Griffons have scored fewer than 50 in those contests. Brionna Budgetts leads Western at 8.1 points per game, just ahead of Camille Evans.