KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Luke Waters scored a career-high 21 points as the No. 1 Northwest Missouri State men held Arkansas-Monticello to 18 first-half points en route to a 75-52 victory Sunday at Municipal Auditorium in Kansas City, Missouri.
Water went 7 of 9 from the field and made 3 of 4 3-point attempts as Northwest (3-1) made a season-high 11 3-pointers and shot a season-high 50%.
"We were playing not trying to lose,” Waters, a sophomore forward, said. “We were playing to win, and I think that mentality shift is really gonna be important for us moving forward."
The game was Northwest’s first opportunity to bounce back from its first loss of the year, an 83-77 loss to Sioux Falls on Saturday. Seven different players scored in the opening 20 minutes, led by Waters’ 13. The half was highlighted by a buzzer-beating 3-pointer to end the frame by Trevor Hudgins, who scored 13 points with five assists. Wes Dreamer added 13 points of his own.
"You just get to where you wanna play the postseason the first day and forget there's a lot of work that goes with it,” Northwest coach Ben McCollum said. “We've just gotta get back to doing what we can do. Hopefully we can."
Northwest faces Missouri-St. Louis on Friday in St. Joseph as part of the Hillyard Tip-Off Classic.
Henderson State men 81, Missouri Western 77, OT
Q Mays scored nine of the first 11 points for the Griffons in the second half, helping Missouri Western jump out to a 12-point lead with 15 minutes remaining. But Mays missed a free throw with 21 seconds left and the Reddies made a jumper to send it to overtime, eventually rallying to win 81-77 in the extra period Sunday at Municipal Auditorium.
Western (1-3) made 15 of 22 free throws while the Reddies (1-1) sank 25 of 29 attempts. Both teams turned the ball over 15 times, though Henderson earned eight more points.
Alex John tipped in a missed shot with 48 seconds left in OT to tie the game at 77, but the Reddies made four free throws in the final 20 seconds.
Western is back home Friday and Saturday for the Hillyard Tip-off Classic.
