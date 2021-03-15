After experiencing the best of Northwest Missouri State for 40 minutes Sunday, Washburn coach Brett Ballard admitted that the Bearcats probably should’ve earned the No. 1 seed in the Central Region.

Northwest’s chance to prove its MIAA rivals right comes at 7 p.m. Tuesday in the NCAA Division II Central Region Championship as the No. 2 seed against No. 1-seeded Northern State, the tournament host, at Wachs Arena in Aberdeen, South Dakota.

While Northwest coach Ben McCollum wasn’t too familiar with the Wolves following an 85-44 win against Washburn on Sunday, he knew the challenge awaiting.

“A lot of challenges. They’re really good,” McCollum said. “I know they’ve got really good players, are really intelligent and are really well-coached. They’ve got a great crowd, a great atmosphere.”

The last time Northwest (24-2) and Northern State played was at the Small College Basketball Hall of Fame Classic to begin the 2018-19 season. Northwest won 72-70 in overtime on its way to an unbeaten national title.

The Wolves were coming off a national championship appearance.

“You try to approach it like every other game. That’s easier said than done,” Northern State coach Saul Phillips said. “There’s gonna be nerves, there’s gonna be adrenaline, but there’s also a lot of excitement. You’re gonna have memories about this game either way. Let’s make it real positive.”

The Wolves (19-1) swept the NSIC titles, starting the season 15-0 before losing to Minnesota State Moorhead in the regular-season finale.

Northern avenged the loss with a 77-65 win in the regional semis. Despite shooting only 1 of 15 from beyond the arc, the Wolves managed to shoot 51.8% on field goals and 28 of 41 on 2-point shots, including 50 points in the paint.

Phillips is aware of the task at hand, facing a team that led Washburn by 53 and nearly doubled them in points Sunday.

“It’s not supposed to be easy,” Phillips said. “We don’t want it to be easy.”

Northwest has won 13 of its last 14 NCAA Tournament games and 18 overall games in a row on the road. With the game on Northern’s home floor, it will be a true road game.

Just advancing back to the regional finals showed a lot to the team in the locker room, according to Northwest junior guard Trevor Hudgins.

“We just love to compete,” he said. “We love each other. We stick together. We just play hard and for each other.”

The winner will advance to the NCAA Division II Elite Eight in Evansville, Indiana.