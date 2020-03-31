With sports on hold for the foreseeable future due to COVID-19 shutting down sports and college campuses, the Northwest Missouri State football team had to take matters into their own hands to create a new normal.

“The biggest dilemma right now is there’s nothing that’s known. We’re literally in limbo because things have escalated and changed so fast,” head coach Rich Wright said. “There’s a lot of things that go into an offseason as far as the football season is concerned and what you got to do.”

Rich Wright said the main priority for the team is to maintain the strength gains they’ve already made over the winter.

“There’s a lot of offseason lifting and we can’t even do that right now because most health clubs and fitness clubs are closed so we’ve had to modify and create workouts and plans for the kids to be able to take moving forward and just trying to do the best you can with the resources that you got,” Rich Wright said.

Rich Wright added the staff has gone into full “recruiting mode” by watching film and talking on the phone with potential recruits.

But the biggest problem for the Bearcats: The timeline from when football can hit the field again for practice and when the regular season commences.

There’s still no word on when spring ball can begin, or if they’ll even have practice in the near future.

“The NCAA hasn’t made an official ruling on, are they going to give us time in the summer if it’s feasible to conduct basically spring practice,” Rich Wright said. “What’s it going to look like? And until we get a few more weeks out, we’re not going to know those answers.”

There does remain one answer for the Bearcats regarding the future.

The MIAA CEO Council and the Association's COVID-19 task force issued a list of policies on Tuesday basically stating all sports and virtual countable athletically related activities (CARA) are prohibited until at least June 1, 2020.

With the team's physical activities suspended for more months down the line, quarterback Braden Wright views the situation as a challenge to improve for the squad.

“That’s really the biggest thing of it is just finding those different ways, finding new ways to get better that you would’ve never thought of before when you had the luxury of going out and practicing together everyday,” Braden Wright said.

Braden Wright added the time away from the team will still help instill growth in the players’ skill sets.

“We can’t just sit at a stalemate because that’s the way we can get a step up on people is being able to improve in all aspects of our game,” Braden Wright said. “You can’t dwell on it. You just gotta make the most of it and be ready when the time is called.”

As the MIAA now provides some guidance for athletes with a tangible date, Braden Wright believes the situation doesn’t stop Bearcat football from losing sight of the bigger picture.

“We’re working towards our ultimate goal and that’s to win another championship, so it’s time for us to buckle down even though it’s kind of the first real rest period we’ve had in a long time,” Braden Wright said. “I’m just excited to see us all work together again. It’s going to be awhile but I think it’ll all be worth it in the end.”

Northwest advanced to the regional final last year, losing to Ferris State in Big Rapids, Michigan.