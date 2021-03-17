Northwest Missouri State will once again be the No. 2 seed in a postseason bracket.

The NCAA released the Division II Elite Eight bracket Wednesday morning, slating a matchup between No. 2 Northwest and No. 7 West Liberty (W. Va.) in the quarterfinals. All teams that advance from each of the eight regionals are reseeded for the Elite Eight.

Northwest, which claimed the Central Region title with an overtime win against Northern State, will tip at 6 p.m. Wednesday in Evansville, Indiana.

Northwest (25-2) is the highest-ranked team in the Division II coaches poll remaining.

West Texas A&M (17-2) was named the top seed and will face No. 8 Daemen (10-5) at 2:45 p.m. Wednesday. It will be the second game of the day after No. 4 Lincoln Memorial (Tenn). (18-3) and No. 5 Colorado School of Mines (18-2) face off at noon.

The Elite Eight will end at 8:45 p.m. with the 3-6 matchup between Flager (Fla.) (17-2) and Truman State (20-2).

The first semifinal will take place at 6 p.m. Thursday, with the winner of Northwest-West Liberty and Flagler-Truman meeting at 8:45 p.m.

The championship game is scheduled for 11 a.m. Saturday.

Northwest is trying to defend its 2019 championship after the 2020 postseason was canceled due to COVID-19. The Bearcats also won a national title in 2017.