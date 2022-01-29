Missouri Western had its hands full with Lincoln for much of three quarters, but a 34-6 run over the final 12 minutes proved to be too much in an 84-53 victory Saturday at MWSU Fieldhouse.
After not scoring in the opening 28 minutes, sophomore Brionna Budgetts scored all 14 of her points during the dominant span to end the game. The 24th-ranked Griffons (16-3, 10-3 MIAA) ended the game by making 13 of their final 17 shots, forcing seven turnovers and holding Lincoln to 3-for-16 in the span.
“I really liked our fourth quarter,” Western coach Candi Whitaker said with a smile and laugh. “I’m really disappointed with how we came out, a lot of mistakes defensively and a lack of urgency, not finishing offensively. I’m proud we finished strong and eventually got it turned around.”
The Griffons came out and picked up a six-point lead in the first quarter, but Lincoln made four 3-pointers in the frame to limit the damage to a 19-16 deficit.
Kelsey Mitchell’s third 3-pointer of the half cut Western’s lead to two with two minutes left until halftime, but last-minute layups by Mary Fultz and Mychaell Gray, who beat the buzzer, gave Western a 41-31 cushion. The Griffons outscored the Blue Tigers by 27 when Gray was on the floor Saturday.
“When her number was called today, she really showed up a lot of ways,” Whitaker said. “Defensively, (she was) active, rebounding, made some great passes in the first half when I thought we didn’t have a lot of people at that position who were locked in.”
But Lincoln came back with three more 3s in the first five minutes of the third quarter pulling within three points twice.
Once Western’s lead was cut to 50-47, a Budgetts layup started the avalanche.
Western then scored 19 unanswered, holding Lincoln without a point for seven minutes.
“I think we locked in, played more as a team,” Cunningham said. “Our focus wasn’t in it. We didn’t come prepared for the game, thought it was like a night off kind of thing.”
Cunningham led all scorers with 20 points and eight rebounds. Connie Clarke added 16 points and eight points with a plus-minus of 32 in 33 minutes.
Budgetts added 14 while Mary Fultz finished with 12 points off the bench.
Alyssa Bonilla ended the night with seven points, six rebounds, four assists and four steals. Camille Evans added seven points and eight rebounds.
“I just gained confidence. In the beginning, I felt like I was in a drought,” Evans said. “I just got in the gym more and got more confidence. They don’t expect guards to crash like that, so I’ve gotta do it.”
The Griffons forced 20 turnovers and turned them into 28 points, outscoring Lincoln 48-20 in the paint and 16-0 on fast breaks.
Western will look to extend its winning streak to five when it travels to Washburn at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Missouri Western men 65, Lincoln 58
The Griffons snapped a seven-game losing streak behind a double-double by JaRon Thames and an 18-point effort from Will Eames, knocking off Lincoln 65-58 on Saturday.
Thames finished with 17 points and 10 rebounds, five coming on the offensive end. Western (9-11, 5-7) turned 15 offensive rebounds into 23 second chance points.
Without Reese Glover for the third-straight game and Alex John nursing an injury, the Griffons changed lineup again as freshman Zion Swader earned his first career start. He finished with nine points and two steals in 25 minutes.
Q Mays came off the bench to score nine points.
The Griffons are off until they entertain No. 5 Northwest at 7 p.m. Saturday.
