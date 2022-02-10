JOPLIN, Mo. — No. 21 Missouri Western turned the ball over a season-high 26 times and struggled offensively en route to a 71-57 loss Thursday against Missouri Southern.
Western (18-4, 12-4 MIAA) hadn’t turned the ball over more than 20 times all season, but a scrappy Southern (17-5, 14-3) team held Western to just 34 points over the final three quarters after a 23-point opening frame.
“I thought it was probably the worst we’ve played,” Western head coach Candi Whitaker said. “Decision-making, got sped up and just weren’t tough enough with the basketball. You’re not gonna beat anyone in this league with 26 turnovers. It just can’t happen.”
Southern turned those turnovers into 20 points while suffering just nine turnovers. The Griffons were held to eight fast break points and were outshot 27-11 at the free-throw line.
“Just wasn’t our best game,” sophomore Jordan Cunningham said. “We didn’t execute well. We guarded alright at times, then at the end it fell apart. They brought their A game, they forced us to do things we didn’t wanna do, and we just didn’t fight back.”
Western found success on the offensive end in the first quarter behind seven points each from Jordan Cunningham and Brionna Budgetts. The lead reached 27-21 before Southern ended the first half on a 14-6 run.
The Griffons scored two buckets in the first minute of the third to regain the lead, but Western went nearly five minutes without a basket and fell behind by seven, trailing 57-46 after three quarters.
“We’ve gotta play without fouling. We strung together some bad defensive possessions,” Whitaker said. “You’ve gotta give them a lot of credit. A lot of their role players stepped up. … We just can’t turn it over. That’s a ton of possessions you have to score the ball.
Southern’s lead reached 16 points, and a 7-0 run cut the deficit to nine with 3:13 to play, but Western wouldn’t score again.
Lions freshman Lacy Stokes led all players with 24 points, adding six assists, four rebounds and six steals. Layne Skiles added 17 points and seven rebounds, while Brooke Stauffer chipped in 12 points.
Corbyn Cunningham led Western with 16 points and 14 rebounds. Budgetts added 14, and Connie Clarke finished with four points, nine rebounds and four assists.
Western will try to avoid back-to-back losses for the first time this year Saturday at Pittsburg State.
Missouri Southern men 78, Missouri Western 68
The Griffons cut a 14-point deficit to five with four minutes to play but never got any closer in a 78-68 loss to the Lions.
Western (10-13, 6-9) remains three games clear of the MIAA Tournament cutoff. The top-10 teams advance to Kansas City, and they still have three less losses than Nebraska-Kearney and Pittsburg State.
Will Eames scored 21 points on 7-of-12 shooting, including 6 of 9 from 3-point range. Taye Field added a 12-point, 15-rebound double-double. Q Mays finished with 14 points, six assists and five rebounds.
Missouri Southern shot 72% in the second half. Four different players scored in double figures, including three with 17.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.