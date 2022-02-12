No. 2 Northwest Missouri State survived a late scare from Missouri Southern, riding a fifth-straight 20-point game from junior Trevor Hudgins to a 71-64 win Saturday in Joplin, Missouri.
Hudgins finished with a game-high 26, knocking down 3 of 7 3-pointers. Junior Diego Bernard added 19 points, four rebounds and three steals while going 13-for-14 from the free-throw line.
Sophomore Wes Dreamer added 14 points and six rebounds.
The Bearcats finished 22-for-25 from the charity stripe as a team, helping overcome 14 turnovers.
Northwest led wire-to-wire but never led by more than 13 thanks to an 8-for-16 mark from 3 by Southern (13-10, 10-7 MIAA). Lawson Jenkins scored 20 points off the bench while RJ Smith finished with 16.
Northwest (23-3, 16-2) remain one game ahead of Central Oklahoma atop the MIAA with four games remaining. The Bearcats host Emporia State at 7:30 p.m. Thursday in a rematch of a loss last Tuesday.
Missouri Southern women 56, Northwest Missouri State 49
The Lions stayed tied atop the MIAA and won an 11-straight game with a 56-49 win against the Bearcats.
Northwest (15-9, 10-8) led 16-12 after the first but was outscored by 11 over the final three quarters, including 15-9 in the fourth.
The Lions (18-5, 15-3) won the turnover battle 14-5 and the points off turnovers battle 15-0.
Lacy Stokes led the Lions with 26 points. Amaya Johns added 14 points.
Northwest was led by 17 points and seven rebounds from Mallory McConkey. Kelsey Fields added seven points and 11 rebounds.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.