With 9:34 to play Thursday inside the Health and Sports Center, Missouri Western went into a timeout with a 15-point deficit staring down its 8-1 record.

To that point, Nebraska-Kearney sank seven 3-pointers in the second half in just more than 10 minutes of play against the MIAA’s top 3-point defense.

The Griffons would get within two points with 2:22 to play, but the Lopers went 8-for-8 from the free-throw line and Western made just 1 of 5 shots the rest of the way in a 75-67 loss for the Griffons.

It brought a four-game winning streak to the end and is the second-straight loss for the team after moving up in the national top 25.

Both teams shot an identical 41% from the field, but the Lopers (4-6) made eight more 3-pointers than the No. 16 Griffons (8-2). UNK was 11-of-29 compared to Western’s 3-of-20 mark. UNK made just 65 3-pointers on 30% shooting coming into the game, ranking 12th in the MIAA.

Missouri Western was led by Tyrell Carroll’s 19 points on 8-of-17 shooting. He added seven rebounds, five steals and three assists while fouling out for the second-straight game.

Q Mays added 15 points on 5-of-13 shooting off the bench with six assists.

Reigning MIAA Freshman of the Year Will Eames didn’t score and attempted just two shots in 20 minutes. He was in the locker room for precautionary reasons the final 17 minutes of the game, coach Will Martin said.

UNK jumped out to a 21-13 lead in the opening half before Western stormed back to lead 25-24 at the break.

Out of the half, the Lopers made their first three 3-point attempts on three-straight possessions to regain the lead. With a four-point lead, they made three more in a 2:13 span to push the lead to nine. The lead reached as high as 16 on a Cedric Johnson 3-pointer with 11:05 to play.

Starting with a layup by Caleb Bennett with 9:08 to play, Western got back within one basket thanks to a 17-5 run as the Griffons forced four turnovers in 4:49 of game time.

Three different Lopers scored 16 points, and Johnson added 11.

Only two Griffons shot better than 50% as Alex John and Tyree Martin combined to go 6-for-8 at the forward spot. Nobody made multiple 3-pointers for Western.

Western will try to rebound at Fort Hays State at 4 p.m. Saturday.

Nebraska-Kearney women 59, Missouri Western 34

The Griffons fell behind 10-0 in the first half and never fully battled back, falling to the MIAA’s lone unbeaten 59-34.

Western (2-7) dropped its sixth-straight game since a 2-1 start with Thursday’s loss to UNK.

Nebraska-Kearney (9-0) led 13-5 after the first quarter, though Western pulled within one with 2:37 to play. UNK ended the half on an 11-0 run to lead 29-17.

The run expanded to 21-2 to the midway point of the third, helping UNK to a 39-19 lead.

Logan Hughes led Western with eight points. Western shot just 22.6% and 18% from 3.

Shiloh McCool (11) and Brooke Carlson (10) led UNK in scoring.

The Griffons have only scored fewer points once in the program’s history.