Chiefs general manager Brett Veach and his team take pride in going through “every scenario possible” to prepare for the draft.
But when the opportunity to draft Washington cornerback Trent McDuffie presented itself in the second half of Thursday’s first round, he was admittedly caught off guard.
“We didn’t go over McDuffie’s scenario, I don’t think we thought he’d be there,” Veach said, noting unexpected trades mostly involving wide receivers that sent McDuffie down the board.
But the deal to send three picks to New England for a deal that included the 21st overall pick was too good to pass up, especially with a secondary that must replace Tyrann Mathieu and Charvarius Ward.
“Trent is a guy who can come in here Day 1,” Veach said. “He’s wired the right way, extreme knowledge of the game, a three-year player, a three-year starter, (and) it was a position that we wanted to address.”
In his pre-draft press conference,
Veach noted between 16 and 18 players with first-round grades and a pocket of players with major value between picks 30 and 60. McDuffie was selected in the early teens in many mock drafts, making it a no-brainer for the Chiefs to pick their spot to get an immediate impact.
“I think we were committed to being selectively aggressive, and if a player like a Trent McDuffie was there, ‘Hey, let’s go make a move and get him because he’s really good,” Veach said. “Probably wouldn’t have been there at 29. We were surprised he was there … but I think that was our mindset going in, and we just followed the plan.”
McDuffie said his only communication with the Chiefs was an informal interview at the NFL Combine. That is until a call with members of the Chiefs brass, including Veach, head coach Andy Reid, defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo and owner Clark Hunt.
“It was such an exhilarating moment,” McDuffie said. “Going into the night, I wasn’t stressed; I just wanted to enjoy it with my family. Fortunately enough, the Chiefs came and got me. I’m super happy about that.”
McDuffie is the first Washington defensive back taken in the first round since the Chiefs took Marcus Peters in 2015 and the 27th all-time first-round pick. He made an immediate splash as a Husky, starting the last 11 games as a true freshman in 2019. In 2020 he played in all four games of that shortened season. He then played and started in 11 of 12 games this past season. He totaled 94 total tackles and two interceptions, building a profile as a physical, do-it-all corner.
The Chiefs had the ammo to get the guy who sees a lot of Mathieu’s game in himself thanks to the first-round pick acquired in the Tyreek Hill trade with Miami. Kansas City moved up eight picks to acquire the 5-foot-11, 194-pounder.
He fits into a cornerback rotation that includes L’Jarius Sneed and Rashad Fenton.
“Honestly, I look at myself almost like a Tyrann Mathieu type of guy, someone who is going to be able to go in and play a bunch of different positions and just help out the team however I can,” McDuffie said. “Watching Tyrann at LSU, he was one of those dudes where he wasn’t the biggest (or) the fastest, but he was always going to make a play. That’s something I always try to do in my game, just be that person who is going to flash on the screen, be that guy who is always around the football.”
Pro Football Focus ranked McDuffie as the 11th overall prospect, and The Athletic listed him as the second-best cornerback coming off a first-team All-Pac 12 season.
“I know that we’re going to get turnovers,” McDuffie said. “They’ve had a lot of great (defensive backs) and the culture there is awesome. I’m just excited to be a part of this organization.”
He emphasized that excitement to Spagnuolo before hanging up the phone and returning to celebrate.
“I was like, ‘Hey man, tomorrow I want to know a play,” McDuffie said with a smile. “I’m already trying to dive into this playbook to pick it up as fast as I can.”
