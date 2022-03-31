North Central Missouri sophomore Nora Ford was named a NJCAA Division II All-American on Wednesday.
The Hamilton grad earned first-team honors after leading the Pirates to a sixth-place finish at the national tournament held in Port Huron, Michigan. Ford was part of the national all-tournament team.
Ford averaged 16.9 points per game on 41% shooting to go with five assists per game.
"Nora is one of the hardest working players to ever come through our program," head coach Jenni Croy said. "It's great to see her hard work pay off. She is in the gym daily putting in extra work always striving to make herself and her team better. We are extremely proud of her and can't wait to see her game continue to grow."
Ford is the second Pirate to garner First-Team All-American status in program history.
In addition to Ford's All-American distinction, she was the NJCAA Region XVI player of the year for 2021-22 which followed up her Second Team All-Region award from her freshman campaign.
