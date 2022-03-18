March Madness is always a special team in the Sundell household.
“My family is a big basketball family,” said Serena Sundell, a Maryville grad and current Kansas State freshman. “We always do things with our brackets at home and watch it on TV.”
She even got an award in seventh grade for correctly guessing Villanova to win the NCAA Tournament. Her family hung their brackets in their home each year.
"To be a part of the NCAA Tournament now is surreal," she said.
A ‘big basketball family’ is an understatement. Her parents, Bob and Korena, both played collegiately at Northwest MIssouri State and Missouri-Rolla, respectively. A high school career that saw her become Miss Show-Me Basketball as a Maryville senior led her into an immediate starter for the Wildcats.
On Saturday, her turn in the NCAA Tournament will come when the No. 9-seeded Wildcats face No. 8-seeded Washington State in Raleigh, North Carolina.
“It's pretty unreal to be sitting up here right now in the media of March Madness,” Sundell said. “It's kind of something you dream about growing up.”
She has navigated her rookie season like a seasoned veteran. She was a five-time Big 12 Freshman of the Week and a unanimous selection to the Big 12 All-Freshman Team, earning all-conference honorable mention. ESPN ranks her as the No. 3 freshman in the nation.
Her arrival has helped propel the Wildcats from 9-18 a year ago to 19 wins. She is the only freshman in the nation with at least 170 assists and 40 3-pointers.
To her teammates, she’s shown what she’s capable of since she arrived in Manhattan, Kansas.
“I think from the moment she got on campus she wanted to work hard and just listen to what coaches had to say, to what veterans had to say,” junior center Ayoka Lee said. “And I'm really proud of everything that she's accomplished. I'm really happy that she picked K-State and she's my point guard.”
Sundell led the Wildcats and ranked second in the Big 12 in assists per game (5.53) in the regular season. She is second on the team and 19th in the Big 12 in scoring (10.6). She scored 18 points in a Big 12 Tournament win against TCU and 11 more in a loss to Texas.
Sundell was joined at Kansas State by club teammates Byrlee and Jaelyn Glenn, all propelling into the starting lineup.
“I think we just came in and we started working hard,” she said. “We wanted to come in and work hard and just take any advantage that we were given, and I think we came in and listened to coaches, and we were just new to everything. We didn't know what to expect, and we just took any opportunity that we were given, and we have fun doing it.”
As Kansas State embarks on the postseason without much experience in March, head coach Jeff Mittie has all the faith in Sundell using experience from this season.
“Serena has been great to have on the team. I'm going to have a book of Serena-isms by the time I'm done,” Mittie said. “She has been a lot of fun to coach and great competitor. I've referenced numerous times, is the kid that never has not asked to come out of the game one time this year. And she's played 49 minutes in a double overtime game. Played 40 numerous times. And she just never asks to come out.”
“Just to be up here coming from a small town, small-town basketball to the big stage it's a really neat opportunity,” Sundell sadded. “Super grateful.”
