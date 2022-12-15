Missouri Western Basketball

Missouri Western guard Reese Glover defends against Minnesota Crookston during the Hillyard Tip-off Classic on Nov. 11 at Missouri Western Fieldhouse.

 Calvin Silvers | News-Press NOW

Missouri Western men’s basketball is back to work after COVID-19 protocols forced the cancellation of practices and their last two games.

Riding a four-game win streak, the Griffs momentum came to a slight halt last week when their games versus Nebraksa-Kearney and Fort Hays State were canceled. With this being the third time Western has had a pause in its season due to COVID-19, head coach Will Martin considered the situation less than ideal.

Jacob Meikel can be reached at jacob.meikel@newspressnow.com.

Follow him on Twitter @NPNowMeikel.

