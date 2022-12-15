Missouri Western men’s basketball is back to work after COVID-19 protocols forced the cancellation of practices and their last two games.
Riding a four-game win streak, the Griffs momentum came to a slight halt last week when their games versus Nebraksa-Kearney and Fort Hays State were canceled. With this being the third time Western has had a pause in its season due to COVID-19, head coach Will Martin considered the situation less than ideal.
“We’re so big on flow and connectivity. To have that, you need cadence and rhythm, and any time you take off, any time you’re not able to get on the court, you’re not practicing, you’re gonna lose a little bit of that,” Martin said.
Western’s four-game win streak has seen the Griffons get off to a solid start against conference opponents, including overcoming a 9-point deficit against Pittsburg State on the road and a 14-point road win over Missouri Southern.
The Griffs are off to their best start to a season since 2020 when they started 8-1. With another road trip ahead of them starting with Washburn on Saturday afternoon, junior forward Will Eames says the team can’t think too much about the time lost due to the shutdown due to protocols.
“You just gotta kind of handle it and move on to whatever is in front of you,” Eames said. “For us, I think this time off can be good. It’s just how we respond on Saturday and Monday.”
It’s been an adjustment fitting in new pieces to this Griffon team and certainly an adjustment that would take a few games to figure out.
Western welcomed three Division I transfers in the offseason, all of which have seen playing time this year. As the team continues to push forward and improve game by game, one thing that isn’t in question is the comradery the team has shown according to senior guard Reese Glover.
“We all like each other. There’s no fakeness in this team which is a part of why I think we can come back better than we were before the COVID stuff happened. That and every day we come in with the same mentality. We take each day head on and our toughness is really good this year,” Glover said.
Martin mentioned Monday that junior guard JaRon Thames is likely out for the rest of the season due to a finger injury. Thames averaged 9.3 PPG last season along with 3.8 RPG.
