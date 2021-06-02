Though it ultimately became a little more contentious than the Mustangs probably would have liked, St. Joseph’s hometown team began the season with a a 5-4 extra inning win over the Des Moines Prospects on Wednesday at Phil Welch Stadium.

The team picked some inopportune moments to get sloppy in an otherwise clean defensive game, but coach Johnny Coy doesn’t expect that this trend to be a mainstay of the summer.

“We had some chances to end things a little bit earlier, but a lot of guys are rusty. We’re gonna get better defensively, we had four errors and we aren’t going to have those normally,” Coy said. “But it’s huge, we haven’t had Mustang baseball in quite some time now. To come out and get a win in front of a crowd of 3,000 people, it’s good.”

Pitcher Mack Stephenson was named the player of the game for his stifling performance on the mound. The Mustangs veteran tallied eight strikeouts on the night, pitching the first six innings.

Lafayette alumni Cole Slibowski drove in the first runner in their first game in 22 months in the bottom of the third, and newcomer Jaxon Himel broke the game open with a three-RBI double with the bases loaded in the bottom of the fifth, a moment Coy said was a turning point in the game.

“We’d been batting okay, but that was a huge at bat. Bases loaded, all three runners scored, it was just a huge double,” he said. “He’s a gamer, a tough player and a tough kid. We have a lot of tough kids on this team.”

In the top of the sixth, the Prospects scored their first run of the game off a pair of errors that would come back to bite the Mustangs. Des Moines’ Noach Cook got on base off of a single, then rounded the bases due to a series of wild throws to second and third that ultimately led to him stealing the final three bases in one at bat.

The Mustangs (1-0) struggled to keep the Prospects (0-2) off the bags to close out the game, however. With the deficit now only one late, a wild throw to first let a Prospect base runner get home to send the game into extra innings.

They were able to rebound in the 10th inning, however. In the bottom of the inning, with Savannah alum Dakota Spicer in scoring position, Mid-Buchanan alum Brady Holden connected on a walk-off single to give them the walk-off win.

The performance of familiar faces like Holden and Stephenson wasn’t a shock to Coy.

“There’s a reason why they’re here. They’re the catalyst of the team, they’re the veterans, they know what to expect,” Coy said. “I expect them to do very well, they’ve played in front of these fans, I know they can handle it. They showed out tonight and did a great job.”

The Mustangs will host the Jefferson City Renegades on Friday at Phil Welch Stadium.