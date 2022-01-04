170830_sports_CoyTurnerGerson (copy)

Mustangs owner Dan Gerson, right, announced Tuesday that he has sold the organization to the team's general manager, Ky Turner, left.

 File photo

The St. Joseph Mustangs announced Tuesday afternoon that owner Dan Gerson has sold the team to general manager Ky Turner.

Gerson, who has owned the team since its inception in 2009, oversaw seven MINK League titles won by Mustangs, including the last two in 2019 and '21.

Turner has been a part of the organization since the inaugural season in 2009. Turner's roles have included seasonal intern, promotions director, and general manager, a position he's held since 2014.

This story will be updated with more information.

