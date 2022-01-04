The St. Joseph Mustangs announced Tuesday afternoon that owner Dan Gerson has sold the team to general manager Ky Turner.
Gerson, who has owned the team since its inception in 2009, oversaw seven MINK League titles won by Mustangs, including the last two in 2019 and '21.
Turner has been a part of the organization since the inaugural season in 2009. Turner's roles have included seasonal intern, promotions director, and general manager, a position he's held since 2014.
This story will be updated with more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.