Starting pitcher for the Mustangs Brandon Stone picked up the win, pitching 7.0 innings and tallying seven strikeouts while allowing just five hits against the Des Moines Prospects on Saturday at Phil Welch Stadium.
Clifton Grooms | Cliff Notes Podcast
The St. Joseph Mustangs tallied two dominant victories over the weekend as they seek to climb the North Division of the MINK League.
The team won both weekend contests by an average of eight runs on an average of 12 hits per game.
Saturday’s 11-2 win over the Des Moines Prospects was the largest margin of victory over the Prospects so far in the 2023 season for St. Joseph. Future Wichita State Shocker Ryan Callahan, who became the second Mustang to commit to the program this season, went 4-5 with four runs and three RBIs in front of the Phil Welch crowd. Starting pitcher for the Mustangs Brandon Stone pitched 7.0 innings and tallied seven strikeouts while allowing just five hits.
St. Joseph would then carry over the fearsome offensive firepower into their Sunday contest against Nevada on the road in what will be a long stretch before they play at home again on June 30.
The Mustangs led 7-0 early against the Griffons in the second inning and eventually 10-0 heading into the bottom of the fourth before securing the 10-3 win led by Michael Paule’s two RBIs. Six players in total would tally an RBI as the team won comfortably against the Griffons from the South Division.
The Mustangs currently sit 15-8 overall and 13-8 in conference. They still sit just behind the Clarinda A’s for the top spot in their division. The Mustangs will have another day off Monday before hitting the road again Tuesday to face off against the Des Moines Prospects for the second time in four days.
