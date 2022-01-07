The St. Joseph Mustangs have released their schedule for the 2022 season.
The 2021 MINK League championships will begin summer with Fan Fest at Phil Welch Stadium on Tuesday, May 31. The event is open to the general public. The team will conduct batting practice, on-field interviews, sign autographs, and more at this annual event.
The team will officially kick off the season Wednesday, June 1 against MINK League North Division regular season champ Clarinda.
The schedule includes 26 home dates, highlighted by matchups with the Chillicothe Mudcats on July 3 and the Sedalia Bombers on July 4.
The Mustangs welcome MINK League newcomer the Carroll Merchants on Friday, June 24. The MINK League playoffs will take place the final week of July, as the Mustangs will try to win a third-straight MINK League Championship.
“It was wonderful to be back in 2021. We were just happy to be playing. But the incredible story book ending and journey that last years team took us on, has set the table for 2022. I don’t think anyone wanted the season to end last year. We look to carry that momentum into this year,” Mustangs President Ky Turner said in a release. “We also have some fun surprises we’ll unveil over this spring and summer, to continue to enhance each visit to a Mustangs game at Phil Welch Stadium.”
The schedule includes home dates every Saturday, totaling eight in all.
