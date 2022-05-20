JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Before a few months ago, Mid-Buchanan senior Blake Hunter never planned to compete in track and field.
A standout for the Dragons’ football, basketball and baseball teams, Hunter was content wrapping up his career in Faucett, Missouri, with one last season on the diamond. That’s until the coaching staff convinced him to give it a shot.
The chance paid off with a second-place finish in the Class 2 triple jump on Friday’s Day 1 of the MSHSAA Class 1 & 2 State Championships at Jefferson City High School.
“It’s crazy. It’s my first year doing this. To be able to come out, still not really know what I’m doing but place very well, is just an unreal feeling,” Hunter said.
Hunter was one of just three competitors to clear 43 feet, doing so with his first jump. He ended the prelim jumps second to Lawson’s Cooper Slominski.
With his KCI rival competing in a track event, Hunter had a chance to make a statement. He improved to 43-1.75 before going 43-11.25 on his final jump, the longest at that point.
Slominski eventually returned from running in the 4x200-meter relay to go 45-10.75 with his first finals jump to claim gold.
“There was definitely some ups and downs. I definitely had some really good jumps, some not-so-good jumps. There was a lot of emotions in it,” Hunter said. “I’m just glad I finished with a good jump.”
Klein jumps to silver
Through five rounds in the Class 2 long jump, East Buchanan senior Emma Klein wasn’t able to find that next gear that helped deliver her gold at sectionals and silver at state one year ago.
With a best jump of 16-10.5, she stepped on the runway for her final attempt in seventh place.
“Honestly, just give it all I got because I had nothing to lose at that point,” she said when asked what was going through her mind. “I just went for it and didn’t really worry about anything.
“It turned out to be a good jump.”
Klein emerged from the sand curious of her landing, eventually jumping and clapping her hands when the mark read 17-3.5, improving by more than 5 inches. That mark placed her in second.
“(I knew) that the top three was in reach for me if I just did what I normally do,” Klein said. “I did that, and it turned out to be good.”
It will be a busy final day donning the Bulldog blue as Klein will compete in the 4x100 and the triple jump, which she is the defending state champion in and the favorite to repeat.
“I’m super excited. I’m honestly ready to triple jump right now,” she said, just minutes after competing in the 200 with just less than 23 hours until competition time. “I’m gonna go in there with the mindset that if I do what I normally do, it should turn out good. If I give my best, that’s all that matters.”
Other notables
North Andrew’s Jaclyn Riedinger finished second in the Class 1 girls 1600. She sat in seventh after the first lap before moving up one place the next two laps. She then passed Valle Cathllic’s Camryn Basler on the home stretch to earn silver. … St. Joseph Christian’s Jaci Jorgenson earned the final podium spot in the Class 1 girls triple jump, while Albany’s Abigail Troncin placed second, claiming the top spot until the final jump of the competition. … Nodaway Valley’s Riley Blay led wire-to-wire in the Class 1 boys 3200. Principia’s Rex Heath cut into the gap by five seconds over the last two laps, though Blay withstood the charger to win with a 9:47.21 with more than 1.5 seconds of room between the field. … Lathrop’s Kiah Huitt increased her top throw by 7 feet on her final throw of the Class 2 girls javelin, but Polo’s Jordan Carter proved too much with a throw of 122-11 to win by more than 3 feet and claim gold. … Area boys went 2-3-4 in the Class 1 shot put with Stanberry’s Austin Colvin, South Holt’s Hayden Elifrits and Worth County’s Jase Lathan. … East Buchanan earned medals from Aidan Hensley in the 3,200 (5th) and Hannah Archdekin in the javelin (7th), while Mid-Buch’s Jackson Wahlgren grabbed eighth in the javelin.
DAY 1 AREA STATE TRACK MEDALISTS
1st — Jordan Carter (Polo, C2 girls javelin); Riley Blay (Nodaway Valley, C1 boys 3200)
2nd — Austin Colvin (Stanberry, C1 boys shot put); Jaclyn Riedinger (North Andrew, C1 girls 1600); Emma Klein (East Buch, C2 girls long jump); Abigail Troncin (Albany, C1 girls triple jump); Kialynn Sanders (Braymer, C1 girls shot put); Kian Huitt (Lathrop, C2 girls javelin)
3rd — Hayden Elifrits (South Holt, C1 boys shot put); Levi Hittle (King City, C1 boys high jump)
4th — Jase Lathan (Worth County, C1 boys shot put)
5th — Stanberry (C1 boys 4x800); Maggie Collins (Platte Valley, C1 girls shot put); Tommi Martin (East Atchison, C1 girls 800); Gracie Ramsey (North Platte, C1 girls 800); Aidan Hensley (East Buch, C2 boys 3200)
6th — West Platte (C2 boys 4x800); Parker Chamberlin (South Harrison, C2 boys pole vault); Kaylin Merriweather (East Atchison, C1 boys high jump)
7th — Hannah Archdekin (East Buch, C2 girls discus); Landon Wells (King City, C1 boys long jump)
8th — Jackson Wahlgren (Mid-Buch, C2 boys javelin); Braymer (C1 boys 4x800); Jaci Jorgenson (SJ Christian, (C1 girls triple jump); Jenna Mason (Platte Valley, C1 girls shot put)
