SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Mound City boys basketball team’s season came to a close Saturday with a loss to South Iron 69-50 in the Class 1 State Championship.

It was just the team’s second loss of the season and gave the Panthers their first second-place finish in school history.

“We’re sad and we’re a little bit angry,” Mound City junior Tony Osburn said. “We felt like things didn’t really go our way, but that’s not an excuse. This was a great year.”

South Iron came out in full control in the first quarter. With a clear gameplan of locking up Osburn, they were able to stifle the potent Mound City offense. South Iron held Mound City to just four points in the quarter, taking a 13-4 lead through one.

The second quarter belonged to Osburn. He bounced back from a scoreless frame to drop 17 points in the second. His efforts helped Mound City outscore South Iron, 25-15, in the second quarter.

Mound City took a one-point lead into the break.

Out of the half, Mound City gave up the lead early in the third quarter. A 12-0 run helped South Iron get out to a double-digit lead, and they wouldn’t give it up.

Mound City was outscored, 41-21, in the second half, as South Iron earned a 19-point win for its second-ever State Championship.

Osburn finished with a game-high 24 points on the afternoon. South Iron held him to just seven points outside of his monster second quarter.

South Iron was led by senior Brock Wakefield with 22 points. Fellow senior Marco Burse chipped in a double-double, with 20 points and 13 rebounds.

After Mound City’s run to its first state title game in 40 years, Osburn said he already has plans to put in work with his teammates so they can make it back to Springfield next season.

“I’m just really trying to make other guys better,” Osburn said. “There’s going to be two guys guarding me some games, so those guys got to be able to step up and knock down shots, then we’ll be really hard to guard, and hopefully we’ll be back if that’s the case.”

Mound City finishes its season with a record of 29-2.