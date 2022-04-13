Candi Whitaker added a fourth member to her 2022 recruiting class with a Division I transfer Wednesday.
Missouri Western announced the signing of California Santa Barbara transfer Johnni Gonzalez, a 5-foot-6 point guard with two years of eligibility remaining.
Gonzalez is a Kansas City native and was a first-team all-state standout for Bishop Miege. Her teams won three state titles in four years.
"Johnni brings experience and toughness to our program," Whitaker said in a release. "She understands the game and how to make those around her better. She possesses the skill-set to be an efficient scorer in our league. We are thrilled Johnni is going to be a Griff."
Gonzalez played in 55 games in her two years with the Gauchos, averaging 4.2 points per game on 30.6% shooting. She started 20 games as a sophomore, scoring in double figures four times with 75 assists and 25 steals. She started eight times as a freshman with one double-digit scoring output, tallying 66 assists and 19 steals.
Gonzalez shared her decision to transfer on social media.
"I made this decision based solely on my faith and happiness," she said in an Instagram post. "Someone once told me, 'Mental health comes first before anything,' and it’s stuck with me ever since. I know that God has a plan for me, and it may be different from the plan that I had in mind but his plan will always be greater than any plan I could ever imagine. Extremely excited to see what this new chapter will bring! Just getting started! Griff up."
Gonzalez is the second Division I transfer under Whitaker, joining Brionna Budgetts (Central Arkansas). Her signing class includes three other freshman: Cleao Murray (Ankeny, Iowa); Meredith Rieker (Clive, Iowa); and Kassandra Caron (Eden Prairie, Minn.).
