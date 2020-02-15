Despite watching a 14-point lead diminish to one with 6:27 to play, Missouri Western fended off Missouri Southern for a 65-61 bounceback win on Saturday at Leggett and Platt Athletic Center in Joplin, Missouri.

The Griffons (18-6, 10-5 MIAA) sealed the deal in the final minute with two rebounds and three free throws by Katrina Roenfeldt, capping her 15-point day. The senior guard added six rebounds, four assists and three steals on the day.

Junior Corbyn Cunningham made 7 of 10 shots for 16 points and eight rebounds. Senior Chris Wilson chipped in 15 points, seven rebounds and four steals.

Western made 5 of 6 shots to open the game, jumping out to an 11-2 lead. The Griffons led the Lions by as much as 10 in the first quarter before a 6-0 run by the Lions (8-15, 5-10) cut the deficit to 18-14.

Western's lead was just 24-22 when Mychaell Gray's 3-pointer sparked a 14-3 run, led by seven points by Simone Walker off the bench. Western led 38-27 at half.

The biggest lead of the game came on Roenfeldt's 3-pointer to begin the third quarter. The Lions held Western without a basket for the final three-plus minutes of the frame to cut the deficit to six going into the fourth.

The Lions pulled within one with just more than six minutes to play before three straight baskets by Wilson and Cunningham. Destiny Cozart made two 3-pointers in the final four minutes for the Lions, only for the Griffons to hold on.

No. 14 Missouri Southern men 97, Missouri Western 87

Without senior sharpshooter Tyus Millhollin, Missouri Western used a 12-0 run in the final 10 minutes to chop a 17-point deficit to five.

But Missouri Southern had one of the best days of Cam Martin's career as the forward went for 45 points, including a 17-of-17 mark from the free-throw line, to fuel a 97-87 win.

Southern (19-5, 12-3) hopped out to a 26-14 lead midway through the first half before 15 early points from Martin, including a span of 12 consecutive for the Lions.

Western (14-12, 10-5) pulled within nine behind 11 first-half points from Jaron Thames but trailed 48-34 at halftime.

The largest run of the second half before the Griffons' late surge was a 6-0 span behind two Reese Glover 3-pointers as the teams traded blows.

Western trailed 77-62 with 9:37 to play before an and-one by Thames sparked the 12-0 run, which included a 3-pointer by Will Eames.

After Martin's return to the game with four fouls, the lead ballooned back to 12 points over the next two minutes.

Tyrell Carroll led the Griffons with 30 points, eight assists and seven rebounds. Glover chipped in 21 points with five 3-pointers, and Thames added 14 points with 10 rebounds.

The Lions didn't have a single bench player score but made 31 of 35 free throws.

The Griffons return to MWSU Fieldhouse for a 5:30 p.m. doubleheader Wednesday against Pittsburg State.