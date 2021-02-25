The Missouri western women pushed one of the nation’s best with its season on the line, though No. 5 Fort Hays State proved to be too much in a 77-69 win Thursday at MWSU Fieldhouse.

Missouri Western (6-15) is eliminated from the MIAA Tournament with the loss and will end its season with Saturday’s finale against Nebraska-Kearney.

Offense was on display for both teams early as the Griffons assisted on three of their first four baskets, going ahead 9-7 after a jumper and 3-pointer from Mary Fultz.

Fort Hays went ahead with an 8-2 run to end the first, leading 25-19.

A 5-0 run by Logan Hughes tied the game at 31 midway through the second quarter, though a Jessie Sallach jumper put Fort Hays State ahead for good. The Tigers’ lead at the half was 39-37.

A Jaden Hobbs 3-pointer to end the third quarter gave FHSU a 60-52 cushion. The lead reached 12 early in the fourth and ballooned to as much as 18.

Brionna Budgetts scored 10 as part of a 14-2 Western run to claw back within six in the closing minutes.

Mychaell Gray led Western with 15 points. Hughes scored 12 off the bench, while Asia McCoy added 10 points and five rebounds.

Camille Evans stuffed the stat sheet with seven points, eight rebounds and seven assists. Western shot 53% from the field and finished with 16 assists.

Whitney Randall led Fort Hays with 29 points.

Western will honor seniors Kyra Hogan, Simone Rodney and Miranda Stephens for Senior Night at 1:30 p.m. Saturday.