Missouri Western used a five-run inning in Game 1 of its doubleheader against Northeastern State to earn a split, dropping the second meeting Sunday at the Spring Sports Complex.
Missouri Western (18-19, 8-8 MIAA) picked up a 7-0 win in the opening game before dropping a 5-1 decision in Game 2 against the RiverHawks (21-18, 9-5).
The Griffons used a 9-3 hit advantage in Game 1, riding a five-run third to the victory. The Griffons jumped out to a lead in Game 2 but managed just four hits while allowing 10.
Western’s first opportunity in Game 1 came in the opening inning, though Kalyn Damgaard flied out to left on the first pitch she saw.
With sophomore pitcher Sydney Rader sending down the first nine batters she saw, Western’s offense found its rhythm. Natalee Weber singled to lead to score Rachel Stewart before Damgaard’s single brought in Emma Hoffart for a 2-0 lead.
Taylor Hoelscher later belted a three-run homer to left, scoring Damgaard and Braylee Adams for a 5-0 edge.
Rian Gere came home on an error for a 6-0 lead in the fifth, and Hoffart’s single scored Sydni Hawkins in the sixth for the Game 1 final. Rader allowed just three hits, striking out nine and needing just 76 pitches for the complete game. Only one RiverHawk advanced beyond first base.
The Griffons started fast in the first inning of Game 2 when Hoffart’s grounder to the right side, scoring Hawkins for a 1-0 lead. However, Northeastern pitcher Savannah Evans found a way out of jams all night, forcing the Griffons to strand eight runners. It began with Chloe Armstrong’s two-out double going to waste in the first.
The RiverHawks took a 2-1 lead on back-to-back two-out hits in the second following a leadoff double.
Damgaard was caught stealing in the second inning one pitch before a double by Hoelscher. Hawkins then flew out to end the inning with runners on the corners.
The Griffons had the bases loaded with one out in the third, but Evans forced a pop-up and fielder’s choice to escape the inning.
The RiverHawks added two runs on a home run to left in the top of the sixth and added a final run in the seventh.
Sophomore Natalie Kissinger allowed five runs on 10 hits, striking out four for the Griffons. Evans allowed just four hits, walking four and striking out five for the RiverHawks.
Hoelscher was the lone Griffon with multiple hits.
Western returns to action in a rivalry trip to Northwest on Friday.
