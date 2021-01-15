Missouri Western men's basketball has paused all upcoming activities due to a positive COVID-19 test among the program.

The Griffons announced the news Friday morning in the midst of a weekend road trip. Missouri Western dropped just its second game of the year on Thursday to Nebraska-Kearney and was set to play Saturday at Fort Hays State.

As a result, Missouri Western has put a hold on all team activities until further notice and has postponed its next four games.

Along with Saturday's trip to Hays, Missouri Western was schedule to host No. 3 Northwest on Tuesday before a weekend homestand against Newman and Central Oklahoma.

Missouri Western is actively working to reschedule the dates.

The Griffons had been fortunate to only have two games affected by COVID-19 in nearly the first two months of the season. The Griffons' second game of the year at Northeastern State was delated by multiple weeks due to COVID-19 tests within the RiverHawks' program.

Missouri Western's original home date with Northwest on Dec. 12 was postponed due to COVID-19 results with the Bearcats' program. The next date will be the third scheduled meeting for the rivals at Missouri Western.

The Griffons will have just five weeks of regular season play remaining to make up the four games. Three of those weeks already have Thursday-Saturday dates scheduled, with Feb. 6 and Feb. 27 being Saturday games and the lone games during those weeks.

The MIAA announced that a minimum of 11 games must be played to qualify for the postseason. Missouri Western is currently 8-2 and ranked No. 16 in the nation.